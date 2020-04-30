ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said that he has initiated a dialogue with the Taliban for an inclusive Afghan government to include Tajiks, Hazaras and Uzbeks.

PM Imran, in a series of tweets, said that that the dialogue was started after he held meeting with leaders of Afghanistan’s neighbours and especially a lengthy discussion with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon.

The premier added that after 40 years of conflict, this inclusivity will ensure peaceful and a stable Afghanistan, which is in the interest not only of Afghanistan but the region as well.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry, announcement of dialogue with Taliban is a historic move and efforts will be made to make Tajiks part of the inclusive government.

At this moment, the biggest issue is Afghanistan and whole world is paying attention to developments in the country, he added.