ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security Dr. Moeed Yusuf has called for constructive engagement with the new political reality in Afghanistan to avert a humanitarian crisis.

In his article published in UK-based online Newspaper, he said that walking away from Afghanistan would be tantamount to giving up on the millions of Afghans that remain inside the country.

Moeed Yusuf said Taliban have also signaled their intention to engage with the world, even asking western countries not to close down their embassies.

He said this opens up the space for the international community to engage constructively with Afghanistan.

The Adviser on National Security said Pakistan supported the idea of a negotiated political settlement as the only way to end the war in Afghanistan responsibly.