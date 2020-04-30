Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 68 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,218,749. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 27,072 on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,928 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 12,345 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,224 in Sindh 5,354 in KP, 895 in Islamabad, 728 in Azad Kashmir, 344 in Balochistan, and 182 in GB.

Furthermore 448,658 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 419,423 in Punjab 170,391 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 103,720 in Islamabad, 33,628 in Azad Kashmir, 32,707 in Balochistan and 10,222 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 18,740,356 coronavirus tests and 57,626 in the last 24 hours. 1,125,952 patients have recovered in the country whereas 4,960 patients are in critical condition.