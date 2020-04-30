UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi, called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, today.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and collaboration in humanitarian assistance were discussed.

COAS reiterated the need for convergence of global efforts to avert humanitarian and refugee crisis in Afghanistan. COAS also appreciated the role of UNHCR in promoting UN core values and their response during crises.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan s effort for hosting four Million Afghan refugees for over four decades.

He also appreciated Pakistan s role in Afghan situation including provision of humanitarian aid/ assistance and pledged to play their role for further improvement in cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

