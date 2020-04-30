The CTD personnel also recovered arms and explosive material from the arrested terrorist.

CHAMAN (Dunya News) - Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a terrorist of banned outfit during an operation in Chaman on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to CTD spokesperson, an operation was conducted near Pak-Afghan border in Chaman during which an alleged terrorist belonging to a banned organization was apprehended.

The CTD personnel also recovered arms and explosive material from the arrested terrorist.

The CTD spokesperson further informed that the arrested terrorist of banned outfit, whose identity has not been disclosed, was wanted in several cases of terrorism.

