ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An agreement was signed in Islamabad on Wednesday for provision of 4G services in Chagai and Nushki districts of Balochistan.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, who was present on the occasion, said such projects are important to create awareness amongst the youth of Balochistan and remove their sense of deprivation.

He expressed the confidence that the provision of latest telecommunication services will help promote business activities in Balochistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haque, said the 4G services project in Chagai and Nushki will be completed in eighteen months at a cost of 1.36 billion rupees. He said this will benefit about one hundred and sixty thousand people.

The Minister for IT said his ministry is executing projects worth 8.4 billion rupees in Balochistan province with the aim to provide telecom services to unserved and underserved areas.

Expressing satisfaction over forty seven percent growth in IT exports during the last fiscal year, he said we now have set a target of 3.5 billion dollars for the current fiscal year. He said freelancing is also being encouraged to earn valuable foreign exchange.