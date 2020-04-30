LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that democracy is the guarantor of equal human rights and it’s a must for equality in any society.

Punjab CM, in his message on World Democracy Day, said that democracy makes people partners in power and continuity of democracy is essential for socio-economic evolution. He added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is committed to strengthening democratic values and institutions.

Usman Buzdar said that India is a so-called democracy but it is the biggest enemy of democratic values as government of PM Modi has destroyed democratic processes in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Punjab CM further said that instead of giving democratic rights to the Kashmiri people, Modi government is inflicting inhumane atrocities on them. He urged the international community to take immediate notice of India’s undemocratic actions.