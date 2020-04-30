KARACHI (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed democracy as an unquestionable guarantee of security and progress of the country adding that two Pakistans, instead of one, will continue to exist unless the constitution is not followed as per its spirit besides maintaining the supremacy of Parliament.

In a statement on the occasion of International Day of Democracy, PPP chairman said that in a multicultural society like Pakistan, federal democracy is the only system of governance that upholds civil and political rights and nurtures a balanced society. “There are no two opinions that a strong democracy and a strong Pakistan are inseparable”, he maintained.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan Peoples Party has made a long and historic struggle for democracy in Pakistan, and its governments have taken revolutionary steps to strengthen democracy.

He pledged that the PPP would neither allow the illegitimate and failed PTI-government to rob the public of their rights nor to encroach upon any pillar of the state.

“Attempting to suppress and gag every dissenting voice by the selected government are aimed at to weaken democracy as the puppets have bifurcated Pakistanis into two groups in a Pakistan, which was established as a singular country by its founders."