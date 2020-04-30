Farrukh Habib said that there is a need to ensure transparency in the funds of all the parties.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday has said that holding fair and transparent elections in the country is Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) responsibility.



Talking to media, the minister asked why the concerned authorities are not taking action against the statements of political opponents. ECP should equally treat all the political parties, he advised.



Earlier, the minister said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) played zero role in country’s development.

He said that these parties have done nothing except money laundering and opening fake bank accounts. Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) only wants National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he claimed.

Farrukh Habib said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan always talks about the progress of the country.