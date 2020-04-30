ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be held accountable as it is silent on all scandals of the incumbent government.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan, while talking to media persons, said that Chairman NAB is 76-years-old but for government his performance is satisfactory. One day it will be revealed that why the anti-graft watchdog was turning a blind eye towards government corruption.

The PML-N leader further said that the terminals which were installed by government of his party could have given 33 percent more benefit to Pakistan but due to the LNG case this did not happen.

Talking about proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA), Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that what will the world think if government is trying to control media in this manner.