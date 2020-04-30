"Parks and Gyms will be opened for fully vaccinated people."

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday announced the government’s decision to open educational institutions from September 16 with 50 percent students in attendance.

The lockdown restrictions were extended in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Sargodha, Gujrat and Bannu till September 22. Asad Umar said that outdoor dining time has been extended till 12AM adding that the coronavirus situation was improved in 18 out of 24 districts.

Asad Umar further stated that the government has decided to open intercity transport with SOPs. Parks and Gyms will be opened for fully vaccinated people. The government will gradually impose individual restrictions instead of collective ones, he added.

The minister said that strict restrictions will be imposed on those who do not get vaccinated till September 30. The government is providing vaccination worth Rs 200 billion, he added.

