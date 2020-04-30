PPP, PML-N have zero role in country's development: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have zero role in country’s development.



In a statement, the minister said that these parties have done nothing except money laundering and opening fake bank accounts.



Opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) only wants National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO), he claimed.



Farrukh Habib further said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan always talks about the progress of the country.