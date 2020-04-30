Road to talks with Delhi passes from Srinagar: FM Qureshi

TASHKENT (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the road to talks with Delhi passes from Srinagar, with such an attitude towards Kashmir, how can there be talks with India.

In a statement on Thursday, the Foreign Minister while talking about situation in Afghanistan said that Pakistan was playing a vital role in bringing peace. Pakistan will soon invite key members of the Afghan leadership to Islamabad so that we can work together to move the Afghan peace process forward.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan s role is of a conciliatory nature and the primary responsibility for peace in Afghanistan lies with the Afghans. The FM said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to meet Afghan President Ashraf Ghani tomorrow.

He said the Uzbek president had invited Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to the connectivity conference. There are going to be three major agreements with Uzbekistan.

"We will have a legal framework and facilities that were not available before. These agreements will further strengthen and expand trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan," he said.



