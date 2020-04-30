Nawaz Sharif is supporting the narrative of Indian PM while sitting in London: Farrukh Habib

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday has called Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz as certified liar.

In a statement, the minister said that entire family of former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif is fugitive. Maryam Nawaz is a convict, he added.

Farrukh Habib further said that Nawaz Sharif is supporting the narrative of Indian PM while sitting in London.

The reaction came after Maryam Nawaz said that supporters of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif can be found in every corner of the Kashmir.

Lashing out at incumbent prime minister during an election rally, Maryam Nawaz said that these people are afraid of PML-N supremo and Imran Khan starts to shiver whenever someone takes name of Nawaz Sharif.

She also accused the premier of conspiring to ‘sale’ Kashmir and said that after offering Kashmir to India, Imran Khan’s response was to observe silence for two minutes.

The PML-N leader further said that government is planning to drop a petrol bomb on public which will affect everyone but Imran Khan does not care because he goes to office on a bicycle.