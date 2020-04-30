It was also decided to close cinemas, indoor Gyms and indoor sports.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh government has decided to close indoor dining, classes from primary to middle, ninth and higher classes except exams due to surge in the coronavirus cases.

The decision was taken in a meeting of provincial task force on corona in Karachi. The meeting was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah.

It was decided in the meeting that indoor dining will be closed from today and classes of primary to middle school level from tomorrow.

