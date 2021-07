LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar has said that PTI government is implementing its vision of equal progress at district level.

Talking to MNA Malik Ehsanullah Tawana in Lahore, CM Buzdar said the development package has been provided to all districts and now no area will remain deprived.

He said that new Pakistan is Pakistan of common man and we have set new examples by bringing reforms in different sectors during a short period of time.