Maryam Nawaz said foreign funding case against PTI has been pending for the past seven years

RAWALAKOT (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that Imran Khan, currently the biggest money launderer is ruling the country.

Addressing a rally in Rawalakot on Wednesday, she said that Imran Khan took billions of rupees from the enemy forces.

Maryam Nawaz said that the foreign funding case against PTI has been pending for the past seven years and Imran Khan couldn’t provide details of 16 secret bank accounts.

The PML-N vice president went on to say that Pakistan was not getting out of the FATF grey list because of Imran Khan, adding that the NAB and the FIA should raid Prime Minister s House to catch corruption.

Earlier today, she said that Imran Khan will be remembered as the puppet prime minister. She said whether Imran Khan steals the election or ran away with the boxes or kidnap the Election Commission staff, Kashmir has announced its decision.

The PML-N vice president said that Imran Khan shouldn’t bother to come to Kashmir. “Imran Khan said there was no choice other than him,” she said and added you are the choice of selectors and not of the people.

Maryam Nawaz further said Imran Khan is not able to raise his head after 22 years of struggle and he will be remembered as a puppet prime minister.

“The prime minister has ruined his 22 years struggle for the sake of coming into government,” the PML-N vice president said, adding leaders don’t sit on chairs but lives in the hearts of people.