Onus on India to make conducive environment for talks: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf while commenting on Pakistan-India relations, said it was the responsibility of India to make the environment conducive for bilateral talks on all issues.

Moeed Yusuf gave an in-camera briefing to the members of Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence about the matters related to the National Defence and Security Policy.

He apprised the committee, which met here with Mushahid Hussain Sayed on the chair, that Pakistan would continue serious efforts for political settlement to restore peace and stability in Afghanistan.

He viewed that the Afghan government and the Taliban should settle their issues through dialogue, and the Afghan land should not be used against Pakistan.

The adviser said the world community and neighbouring countries should devise a strategy for facilitation of possible Afghan migrants. The international community must ensure that refugees from Afghanistan may not need to come to Pakistan.

He said the national security policy would soon be presented.

Earlier, the committee unanimously approved “The Maritime Security Agency (Amendment Bill) 2021.”

