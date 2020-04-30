Pakistan values brotherly relations with Tajikistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan valued its brotherly relations with Tajikistan, which were based on shared faith, culture and convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sherali Mirzo Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interests, overall regional situation including recent developments in Afghanistan especially situation on Tajik-Afghan border, and the measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration between the two countries, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS also appreciated Tajikistan’s efforts towards regional connectivity and its inclination to achieve the same through Pakistan.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace & stability, especially Afghan peace process and pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.