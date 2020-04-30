Indoor dining will not be allowed from tomorrow night.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Government of Sindh has decided to close educational institutions and from Friday July 16, 2021 as the province continues to see a sharp increase in cases of coronavirus.

A high level meeting chaired by Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah decided about the closure of schools; however, exams will continue as per schedule.

It was also decided to close indoor dining from tomorrow night while recreational and water parks, Seaview and Keenjhar Lake will be closed from Friday. Cinemas, indoor gyms and sports will also be banned.

It merits mention that Sindh has surpassed Punjab in number of confirmed cases of coronavirus as total number of fatalities from the virus in the province stand at 5,621.