LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 24 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 978,847. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,642 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,980 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,839 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,621 in Sindh, 4,371 in KP, 786 in Islamabad, 595 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 113 in GB.

Furthermore 348,725 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 349,586 in Sindh, 139,710 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,956 in Islamabad, 28,434 in Balochistan, 21,392 in Azad Kashmir and 7,044 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 15,199,875 coronavirus tests and 47,472 in the last 24 hours. 915,343 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,258 patients are in critical condition.