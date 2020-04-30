FM Qureshi briefed his Uzbek counterpart of the rapidly transforming situation in Afghanistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov Tuesday discussed the regional security including Afghanistan and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan foreign minister Qureshi briefed his counterpart of the rapidly transforming situation in Afghanistan and highlighted importance of consistent support to Afghan peace process as shared responsibility.

He underlined that the region could not afford repeat of civil war, leading to instability and fresh influx of refugees.

The foreign minister expressed the hope that Afghan leaders, recognising the importance of international support for the Afghan peace process, would achieve a negotiated political settlement.

Foreign minister Qureshi is in Dushanbe, at the invitation of Tajikistan, to lead Pakistan delegation at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged views on ways and means to enhance bilateral ties as well as discussed, the regional situation.

The two foreign ministers discussed the forthcoming visit of the Prime Minister to Tashkent in the bilateral context and for participation in the international conference on connectivity. It was agreed that close consultations was necessary for successful visit.

Recalling Uzbek foreign minister’s visit to Pakistan and the virtual summit at the leadership level, foreign minister Qureshi remarked that the continued interaction has injected new dynamism into the bilateral relations.

The Uzbek foreign minister appreciated Pakistan’s policy to pursue geo-economic goals which was aligned with Uzbekistan’s foreign policy goals.

