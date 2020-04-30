Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital, Pattan.

LOWER KOHISTAN (Dunya News) – At least four persons were killed and seven other sustained injuries when a bus they were travelling in was struck by a landslide in Lower Kohistan on Tuesday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, a passenger bus going to Gilgit-Baltistan from Rawalpindi was hit by a landslide in Pattan area near Lower Kohistan, killing four persons on the spot and injuring seven others.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Pattan.

