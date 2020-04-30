The decision was taken at a consultative meeting on Azad Kashmir elections chaired by PM Imran.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The schedule for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s campaign for his party s candidates in the upcoming Azad Kashmir elections, has been finalized.

The prime minister will speak at rallies of PTI candidates in Azad Kashmir divisions to bolster the party s election campaign July 17, 18 and 19.

Talking to media after the meeting, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said that the prime minister has expressed his commitment for holding transparent and fair elections in Azad Kashmir. The PTI is the guarantor of fair and impartial elections.

The interior minister said we will prove in Kashmir that for the first time in history there will be fair elections. He said, “The PM will hold three rallies in Azad Kashmir but I have requested him to hold five public meetings.”

He said that those who are afraid of defeat are making noise, adding that the one who fear losing the election will blame. “The opposition has not responded positively to the government’s call for electoral reforms,” he added.

Earlier, talking to media Rashid said Pakistan Army is on standby to assist in case of any emergency during Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) election.

“The request of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), 7200 personnel of Rangers and FC will be deployed in Azad Kashmir to ensure smooth conduct of elections on July 25,” he said.

The minister went on to say that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are false making claims of rigging as they are afraid of their defeat.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form government in AJK on July 25, he assured.

Commenting on issuance of fake national identification cards by National Database and Registration Authority, Sheikh Rashid said 39 officials have been suspended in Karachi and this will not be tolerated.

Responding to a question, he said India has always remained involved in sabotage activities in Pakistan. He, however, said that our security agencies always foiled their sordid designs.