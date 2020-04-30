Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML-N government had saved Rs 250 billion in energy projects

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former Punjab CM and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that NAB-Niazi nexus had been probing power project for the past three years but couldn’t prove single penny corruption.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, he said that over 10 hours long loadshedding being witnessed across the country. He said PM Imran Khan has brought back the old days, adding the government did not sign gas deal because it gave fertilizers to its loved ones.

Shehbaz Sharif said that the PML-N government had saved Rs 250 billion in energy projects during its tenure and the projects were completed in the shortest time in the history of the world.

He said former prime minister and party supremo Nawaz Sharif became popular by starting energy projects. Ending load shedding was not an easy task under Nawaz Sharif, it was a miracle.