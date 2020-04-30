ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has emphasized the need for rehabilitation and protection of historic sites for promotion of religious tourism.

Addressing a meeting in Islamabad on Monday, he said shrines located across the country are our historic asset.

The prime minister directed that a comprehensive plan be formulated so that the state land adjacent to shrines be utilized for educational institutions and hospitals.

The meeting reviewed Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh s integrated development and management plan, conservation and restoration of Lahore s historic Badshahi Mosque and shrines located in Punjab.

It was informed that a plan has been devised for the improvement of Data Darbar s surrounding infrastructure to facilitate Zaireen as well as make this area center of religious tourism and education.

Under this plan, Data Darbar will be transformed into a welfare center where the deserving Zaireen will not only be provided with food and accommodation but arrangements will also be made for their education.

As regards the renovation and conservation plan of Badshahi mosque, the meeting was informed that arrangements will be made to provide better facilities to the worshippers besides construction of different facilities including Quran Hall.