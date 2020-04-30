"Restoration and protection of these places is important for the promotion of religious tourism."

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s visit to Lahore was postponed due to inclement weather on Monday.

PM Imran Khan chaired the scheduled meetings from Islamabad via video link. PM Khan chaired a meeting on Integrated Development and Management Plan of Data Darbar.

The meeting discussed conservation and restoration of Badshahi Mosque.

On the occasion, PM Imran said the shrines located across the country were our historical heritage. “Restoration and protection of these places is important for the promotion of religious tourism,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar and other participants attended the meeting through video link.

Meanwhile, another meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan was underway in Islamabad to review the development portfolio of Punjab province.