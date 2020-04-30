913,873 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,162 patients are in critical condition.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 15 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 975,092. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,597 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,808 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,822 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,607 in Sindh, 4,362 in KP, 784 in Islamabad, 594 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 348,309 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 347,478 in Sindh, 139,463 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,764 in Islamabad, 27,994 in Balochistan, 21,180 in Azad Kashmir and 6,904 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 15,103,802 coronavirus tests and 47,015 in the last 24 hours. 913,873 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,162 patients are in critical condition.