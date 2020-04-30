ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Government’s Billion Tree Tsunami campaign is producing incredible results as barren hills of Matta area of Swat are turning green.
In a tweet on Sunday, he expressed the firm belief that his government’s campaign will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations.
The Prime Minister also attached a video showing incredible results of Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
