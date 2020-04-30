LAHORE (Dunya News) – Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar on Saturday rejected the allegations of harassment levelled by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif’s allegations of harassment against the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Speaking exclusively in Dunya News program, “Ikhtalafi Note”, he said that video recording facility will be provided in FIA offices, adding that everything will be become clear once the video recording is done.

He went on to say that the questions asked were also directly related to Shahbaz Sharif and the PML-N president should respond to the queries, adding that the FIA has grilled the former Punjab CM three times.

He said the FIA has questioned Shehbaz regarding transactions but the the former Punjab CM failed to respond to the questions.

Akbar said that Shehbaz Sharif was offered coffee and during the interrogation, he was addressed as Sir. He said it is a matter of two different transactions and Shehbaz Sharif, his two sons Salman and Hamza are the directors of two sugar mills.

The adviser said Shehbaz Sharif gets angry whenever questioned about the money laundering which took place through TTs and the transactions of party funds that were found in the account of sugar mill.