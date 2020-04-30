The PPP MNA sent the defamation notice through his lawyer.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Qadir Khan Mandokhkel has second defamation notice to Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan demanding Rs 58 billion in damages and an apology.

The PPP MNA sent the defamation notice through his lawyer.

The legal notice stated that Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan made fabricated, baseless allegations in the TV show. She also harassed Qadir Mandokhel and threatened to kill him.

The legal notice further stated that PPP leader Qadir Mandokhel is a respected person in his constituency.

Earlier, a local court rejected a request by PPP MPA Qadir Khan Mandokhel to register a case against Firdous Ashiq Awan at the Karachi police station for making threatening remarks during a TV program.