ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday left for United States of America (USA) for a weeklong visit.

According to details, Chairman PPP will hold key meeting in New York and Washington while Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah is already in the US.

Aseefa Bhutto will likely lead campaign for Azad Kashmir election, which will be held on July 25, in absence of her brother Bilawal.

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, while reacting to news of Bilawal abroad travel, said that PPP chairman can visit United States as many times as he wants but Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his 5 year term no matter what.