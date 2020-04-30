LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 35 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 971,304. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,555 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,828 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,815 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,583 in Sindh, 4,353 in KP, 782 in Islamabad, 594 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 347,793 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 345,269 in Sindh, 139,162 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,513 in Islamabad, 27,863 in Balochistan, 20,935 in Azad Kashmir and 6,769 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 15,008,355 coronavirus tests and 48,134 in the last 24 hours. 912,295 patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,049 patients are in critical condition.