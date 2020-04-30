Bilawal Bhutto said that his party will oppose PML-N for its confused, dual policy.

MIRPUR (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that his party has fought against former presidents Zia-ul-Haq, Pervez Musharraf and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and will now send the selected packing who sold Kashmir.

Addressing a rally in Mirpur ahead of AJK general elections on Friday, he said that his party do not make false promises like ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), adding that we will form a people friendly government in Azad Kashmir.

While taking a jibe, the PPP chairman said that the PML-N is confused, adding that they do not invite Modi to weddings like others.

Bilawal also advised the party workers to give respect to Maryam Nawaz, who is campaigning nowadays and no wrong language should be used against Maryam Nawaz. “We will oppose them for their confused and dual policy,” he said.

“Not even a single member of Sharif family spoke about her arrest, but I raised voice over Maryam Nawaz’s arrest in the assembly,” he said and added targeting women is not PPP’s tradition.

Without mention any name, the PPP chairman accused a minister of trying to buy votes and said that they don’t even know that the people of Kashmir are loyal and honest.