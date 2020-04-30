Students demanding more time can appear in supplementary exams

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said that students who are asking for more time can appear in the supplementary examination.

In a series of tweets, Shafqat Mahmood said exams are starting tomorrow in the remaining provinces and federating units wishing all the students taking exams from tomorrow the very best.

He said why should these exams be postponed and students who have been studying be penalised.

While criticizing the opposition for doing politics on the issue he said that they should know that after 18th amendment, out of 30 Boards, only one board, the federal board is under the federal government, yet they were pretending that one order from federal minister can stop exams across the country.

“Again just a failed attempt at cheap politics”, said minister.

“No surprise that N league, which is breaking apart, is playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity. People like Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafiq know that exams have already happened in Balochistan and Sindh, therefore other students cannot be treated differently “, Shafqat Mahmood tweeted.

He said that Saad Rafiq and Ahsan Iqbal should know if they claim to be educated that exams are the best measure of students ability and examinations are important for the class 12 as they have to go to universities and professional colleges adding that why should hardworking students be discriminated.

He further said that they know that decision to take exams was taken unanimously by all federating units including PMN-N govt in AJK, and PPP in Sindh. They know that students cannot be promoted on the basis of previous exams as there were no exams last year.

