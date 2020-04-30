Will end sufferings of Kashmiris under leadership of Nawaz Sharif: Maryam Nawaz

CHHATAR KALAS (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said that we will end the sufferings of Kashmiri people under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz said this while addressing a public gathering in Chhatar Kalas. She said that despite the theft of 2018 elections, the PML-N has stood as a rock. Our party will solve the problems of the Kashmiri people.

“They say Nawaz Sharif’s politics is over, these people are so scared that they start their speeches with Nawaz Sharif and end with him”, said Maryam.