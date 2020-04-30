ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reiterated its firm resolve to continue support Kashmiri people in their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination and resolution of the dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

In a statement on Thursday, on the occasion of fifth martyrdom anniversary of popular Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said this day should serve as a reminder to India to end its egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and take concrete steps towards the resolution of the dispute.

He said we also call upon the international community to play its due role in this regard.

The spokesperson said Burhan Wani, through his sacrifice, has come to rightly symbolize the indigenous Kashmiri struggle against the illegal Indian occupation.