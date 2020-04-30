NAB to move SC against Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif's bail

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to challenge the bail of PML-N leaders Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Asif in the Supreme Court.

The NAB statement said that appeals would be filed in the Supreme Court against the bail of Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal.

It further said that NAB had filed a reference against Ahsan Iqbal in the accountability court in Islamabad, which is under hearing.

NAB has decided to file an application for hearing of the case in the Accountability Court Islamabad on a daily basis which will be filed under Section 16A of the NAB Ordinance.

