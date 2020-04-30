Minorities in Pakistan enjoying complete religious freedom as per constitution: Qadri

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Religious Affairs Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said minorities in Pakistan are enjoying complete religious freedom as per the constitution.

Addressing a ceremony of Paigham-e-Pakistan in Islamabad on Thursday, he said minorities in Pakistan have a historical connection to this land and are the valuable citizens of this country.

The Minister said Paigham-e-Pakistan document has been prepared after an extensive consultative process and hard work and it should be implemented with latter and spirit.

He said there is an exemplary interfaith harmony and sectarian unity in Pakistan due to prudent steps taken by the government taking all religious scholars and stakeholders on board.

The Minister said elements who hurt the feelings of any religious class are enemies of Pakistan and Islam as well.