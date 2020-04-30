E-Bike tube available in various models including scooty and sports bike, is energy efficient.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has launched Pakistan’s first locally manufactured electric motorbike (E-Bike) during a ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday to promote eco-friendly environment in the country.

The E-Bike is manufactured by a Pakistani company Jolta Electric and is considered a major step towards electrifying the country’s automobile industry.

The E-Bike tube available in various models including scooty and sports bike, is energy efficient and requires low maintenance.

The launching of E-Bike is part of the present government’s five-year Pakistan Electric Vehicles Policy 2020-2025, approved last year that envisaged targeting a robust electric vehicle market having a 30 percent and 90 percent share in passenger vehicles and heavy duty trucks by 2030 and 2040 respectively.