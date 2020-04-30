LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 966,007. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 22,469 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,517 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,791 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,536 in Sindh, 4,346 in KP, 781 in Islamabad, 589 in Azad Kashmir, 315 in Balochistan, and 111 in GB.

Furthermore 347,180 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 342,228 in Sindh, 138,727 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,155 in Islamabad, 27,502 in Balochistan, 20,641 in Azad Kashmir and 6,574 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 14,861,926 coronavirus tests and 46,287 in the last 24 hours. 909,525 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,941 patients are in critical condition.