ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will participate in "Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and World Political Parties Summit," being held virtually on Tuesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the Summit.

Over 500 political parties, more than10,000 political workers and representatives from various parts of the world are expected to attend the virtual Summit.

21 world leaders including Prime Minister Imran Khan will make statements on the occasion. A Joint Statement of Proposals will be issued at the conclusion of the Summit.