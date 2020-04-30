The question paper of Physics was also leaked on Monday.

NAWABSHAH (Dunya News) - As the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2021 (matriculation exams) are underway, the question paper of Mathematics was leaked even before the exam started.

According to details, the question paper was being widely shared on social media, exposing the lapses in the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education Shaheed Benazirabad’s administration and vigilance teams formed to take care of the issue.

Meanwhile a solved papers of Mathematics was also being shared on WhatsApp groups in Larkana.

Earlier on Monday, the question paper of Physics was also leaked and was shared on social media minutes after it started at 9:30am.

It merits mention that matriculation exams 2021 of only elective subjects started across the Sindh including the provincial capital on Monday.

According to the board officials, a total number of 348,249 students are appearing in classes 9 and 10 examinations in both general and science groups. The duration of each paper will be 2 hours. The science group papers will be held from 9am-11am while general group papers will start at 2:30 pm.

The officials also informed that overall 438 examination centers have been established in the city out of which 201 centers are for girls and 237 for boys. The examination centers have been set up at 253 private schools and 185 government schools.