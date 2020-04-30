ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Tuesday has said that Torkham border has been closed from today for all kind of traffic due to Covid-19.

In his tweets, Sheikh Rashid said that the decision has been taken keeping in view the directions of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

The Minister further said that Torkham Immigration Center on Pak-Afghan border will remain close till the fresh guidelines of the NCOC.

Earlier, the NCOC on Monday announced safety protocols for 3,000 Afghan students who started arriving in the country and would undergo 10-day mandatory quarantine.

The NCOC session was chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The Forum was informed that these Afghan students were studying in different educational institutions of the country. There have been effective Coronavirus testing arrangements made on the arrival of students, the Forum was told.

It added that the students with positive tests would be sent back to Afghanistan while the rest of the students would be kept in compulsory quarantine for 10 days.

As per the safety protocols, at the culmination of their quarantine, students would be vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine, the Forum was briefed.