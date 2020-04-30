India behind terrorism in Pakistan by training, funding terrorists: President

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Dr Arif Alvi said that India was behind terrorism in Pakistan by providing training and funding to the militants and terrorist elements.

The president, talking to the visiting Commander of Turkish Land Forces, General Umit DUNDAR, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, mentioned the recent terrorist incident took place in Lahore on June 23 what he said had been carried out with the support of India.

He reiterated Pakistan’s concern about the involvement of India in terrorist activities and using the soil of a brotherly country Afghanistan against Pakistan.

The president also expressed concern over the apathy and silence of the international community over the incidents of illegal Uranium trade in India.

The president highlighted the brutalities of the Indian army against the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), especially after the revocation of Articles 370 & 35A in August 2019.

He urged the International community to play its role to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

President Alvi reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to further intensify bilateral cooperation with Turkey as there existed huge opportunities for increasing cooperation in the areas of trade, defence and culture.

He also underlined the need for increasing cooperation with Turkey in various fields for the mutual benefits of the two brotherly countries.

Expressing satisfaction over the existing level of bilateral relations, the president said that both brotherly countries enjoyed exemplary cooperation which needed to be further cemented in the areas of trade and defence.

He expressed the hope that the Agreement on Military Training Cooperation between the two countries would further boost military cooperation.

He deeply thanked Turkey for its support to Pakistan at various regional and international fora, particularly on Kashmir and Financial Action Task Force.

He praised the role of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the economic prosperity of Turkey and his contribution towards promoting unity among Muslim Ummah.

He also lauded the services of General Umit DUNDAR for promoting ties between the armies of the two brotherly countries and congratulated him on receiving the Award of “Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)”.

General Umit DUNDAR said that Pakistan and Turkey were inseparable as they had a long history of cooperation based on common faith, values and historical linkages.

He stated that the people of Turkey viewed Pakistanis as their brothers and emphasized the need to promote cooperation in all aspects, particularly defence.

He thanked President Alvi for the conferment of the Award of “Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military)” on him.

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) award on General Umit DUNDAR, at a special investiture ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr, which was attended by senior military and civil officials of Pakistan.