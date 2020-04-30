Envoys and journalists were briefed on Gwadar Port Operations and expansion projects in Gwadar.

GWADAR (Dunya News) - Chairman Gwadar Port Authority (GPA) Naseer Khan Kashani on Monday briefed the envoys of different countries and the senior journalists about Gwadar Port Operations and expansion projects in Gwadar.

According to details, the briefing was attended by the Special Assistant on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill and the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, Kenya, UAE and Qatar.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan is visiting Gwadar to inaugurate the Gwadar Free Zone, the Expo Center and Agricultural Industrial Park.

During his visit, he will also perform ground-breaking for several mega projects. The Prime Minister will be briefed on the ongoing development projects in the area where he is also expected to interact with the authorities concerned and work force of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.