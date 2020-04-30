'Pakistan has enacted legislation to check terror financing, taken steps against money-laundering.'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan will raise the issue of Indian terror financing at the international level.

In a statement on Monday, he said we expect the international community to take notice of solid evidence provided by Pakistan about Indian involvement in Johar Town, Lahore terror incident.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is taking every possible step against terrorism and for protection of its borders. We have carried out border fencing and cleared our tribal areas of terrorists.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said development work has also been started in the tribal districts. He said Pakistan has enacted legislation to check terror financing and taken steps against money laundering.

The foreign minister said Pakistan desires honorable return of Afghan refugees to their homeland. For this purpose, we will require the support of international community.

He said a comprehensive, time bound and well-resourced plan be carved out for the return of Afghan refugees.