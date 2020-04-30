KARACHI (Dunya News) – Matriculation exams 2021 of only elective subjects have started across the Sindh including the provincial capital.

According to the board officials, a total number of 348,249 students are appearing in classes 9 and 10 examinations in both general and science groups. The duration of each paper will be 2 hours. The science group papers will be held from 9am-11am while general group papers will start at 2:30 pm.

The officials also informed that overall 438 examination centers have been established in the city out of which 201 centers are for girls and 237 for boys. The examination centers have been set up at 253 private schools and 185 government schools.