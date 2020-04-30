According to BSEK officials, 348,249 students will appear in classes 9 and 10 examinations.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The matriculation board exams of Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) for classes 9 and 10 will start today (Monday), Dunya News reported.

According to BSEK officials, a total number of 348,249 students will appear in classes 9 and 10 examinations in both general and science groups. The duration of each paper will be 2 hours. The science group papers will start at 9 in the morning and end at11am. General group papers will start at 2:30 pm.

The officials also informed that overall 438 examination centres have been established in the city out of which 201 centres are for girls and 237 for boys. The examination centres have been set up at 253 private schools and 185 government schools.

During the exams, COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) would be implemented.

