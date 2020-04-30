Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Shalimar Hospital.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – At least three persons sustained injuries when two cylinders exploded in Ramgarh area of Lahore on Sunday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, preparations were underway for the annual Urs celebrations at the Mahmood Shah Darbar in the Ramgarh area when two cylinders exploded one after another, injuring three persons.

Residents of the area informed that the explosions were so severe that window panes of nearby houses were broken.

Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Shalimar Hospital. The injured were identified as 20-year-old Mubashar, 27-year-old Abdul Qadir and 40-year-old Jamshaid. Rescue sources said that one of the injured was in critical condition.

Police and forensic teams have also reached the spot gathered evidence from the scene. Police sources said that the investigation is underway.

